Yellow weather warning in place for Northern Ireland with Met Office forecasting 'very poor conditions'

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place across Northern Ireland for Sunday.

The warning will come into effect between 3.00am and 3.00pm.

The Met Office says southerly winds are expected to peak late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph on the exposed Irish Sea coastline and some other areas of high ground.

It added: “Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.”

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for Northern Ireland. Photo: Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The winds are then forecast to ease slowly through the afternoon.

The public is advised to expect the following:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely;

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves;

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer;

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible;

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

The warnings come almost a month on from the devastating impact of Storm Éowyn.

The Met Office issued a red alert – the highest level – in relation to the January 25 storm which saw almost 285,000 customers left without power, school closures and over 2,300 reported obstructions on the road network.