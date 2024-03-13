White Horse Inn Support Excellence in Education
The White Horse Inn, Saintfield, is to Headline Sponsor South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Lisburn Campus Excellence Awards.
The annual Awards ceremony, which takes place on 11 April at the College’s Lisburn Campus, recognises local staff and students of the SERC community who have achieved outstanding success in their studies or who have made a major contribution to College life.