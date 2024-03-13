White Horse Inn Support Excellence in Education

The White Horse Inn, Saintfield, is to Headline Sponsor South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Lisburn Campus Excellence Awards.
By Fidelma GlassContributor
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:16 GMT
The annual Awards ceremony, which takes place on 11 April at the College’s Lisburn Campus, recognises local staff and students of the SERC community who have achieved outstanding success in their studies or who have made a major contribution to College life.

