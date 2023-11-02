Winners announced for the Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE Legacy Bursary Awards 2023

Young musicians, volunteers and representatives from special schools gathered at Theatre at The Mill for the annual Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE Legacy Bursary Awards.

Created in 2019 in recognition of the significant work carried out by the late Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, in her role as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, the scheme offers applicants the opportunity to apply for a £1,000 bursary. There were two winners in each of the three categories:

Music Bursary Award: to assist talented young musicians from the Borough to further their career. This year’s winners were Jacob Taylor Gordon and Charlotte Griffith Williams.

Volunteering Bursary Award: to assist young volunteers who play an active role in a group within the borough.This year’s winners were Olivier Staworzynski and Anna Stitt.

Special Schools Bursary Award: to assist with the delivery of horticultural projects within the school. This year’s winners were Rostulla School and Thornfield House School.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM commented: “The Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE Legacy Bursary Scheme recognises the late Lord Lieutenant’s belief that young people are the future of our borough and as such it is important that we nurture their interests and talents. The call for applications had a fantastic response and I know the panel had an immensely difficult job selecting the shortlisted candidates and the eventual winners this year. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners, the bursaries are very much deserved.”

Harriett Roberts , chair of the bursary panel, said: "We have been blown away by the incredible talent and commitment shown across all three categories of the Bursary Scheme this year. It has been an inspiration to have heard from such an incredible mix of young people and teachers who are making a massive difference to the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey."

1 . Bursary Awards Rostulla School, Special Schools Bursary Award winners pictured with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM and chair of the bursary panel, Harriett Roberts Photo: Submitted

2 . Bursary Awards Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM and chair of the bursary panel, Harriett Roberts are pictured with the shortlisted schools and individuals for the Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE Legacy Bursary Awards. Photo: Submitted

3 . Bursary Awards Charlotte Griffith Williams, Music Bursary Award winner, with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM and chair of the bursary panel, Harriett Roberts. Photo: Submitted

4 . Bursary Awards Anna Stitt, Volunteering Bursary Award winner, pictured with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM and chair of the bursary panel, Harriett Roberts. Photo: Submitted