They say the incident, which happened on Monday, January 17 at approximately 11am, was on the southbound stretch of the motorway.

Two young children who were in the car at the time suffered minor injuries as the result of the crash.

Police at Steeple are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch as a second vehicle, which did not stop, may have been involved.

Police are appealing for information