Witnesses sought after road traffic collision in Carrickfergus
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Carrickfergus this morning (August 23).
PSNI received a report of the two-vehicle collision on the Belfast Road shortly after 8.40am.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended with medical treatment provided at the scene.
Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Enquiries remain ongoing; anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage of what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 353 of 23/08/23.