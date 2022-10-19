A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of the collision, which involved a vehicle and a female pedestrian, shortly after 2.05pm.“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Air Ambulance, also attended the scene.“The injured woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition at this time.“A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.“Main Street was closed to motorists for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic.