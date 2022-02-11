Police said a man was cautioned following the crash on the Gilford Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision in the Gilford Road area of Portadown at around 10.10am today, Friday 11th February.

“Officers attended, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Police accident

“One woman was treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“A man was cautioned by police at the scene in relation to the collision.

“The road was closed for a period following the collision, but was later re-opened.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 425 of 11/02/22.”

