Emergency Services, including the NI Fire and Rescue Service, the NI Ambulance Service as well as the PSNI attended after the car went over the edge of the marina wall yesterday afternoon.
The woman was removed from the water and taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.
-
-
Read More
Read MoreMore than 2k people in need of foodbank including almost 1,000 children in the P...
-
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police attended the scene of an incident in the Annaloist Road area of Lurgan on Monday 4th July after a car entered the water.
“A woman was extracted from the car and taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and enquiries are currently ongoing.”