Firefighters helped rescue a woman from a quarry near Newry, Co Down today.

The incident happened this lunchtime at a quarry not far from the Greenbank Industrial Estate.

-

Editorial image.

-

Firefighters said they were called to the incident at Moor Hill Road, Newry today (November 16) at 12.28pmThree Fire Appliances attended the incident - two from Newry Fire Station and a Specialist Rescue Appliance.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to rescue a female casualty from a quarry.

"Firefighters used a mule stretcher to rescue the casualty, and she was then taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.