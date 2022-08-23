Woman rushed to hospital after crash near Gilford, Co Down
A woman has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision near Gilford, Co Down today.
It is understood the woman was involved in a two vehicle collision between a car and a lorry at around 11am this morning.
The PSNI says the incident happened near the Moyallen Road, Lurgan Road junction.
The road was closed for a time this morning but has since reopened.