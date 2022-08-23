Register
Woman rushed to hospital after crash near Gilford, Co Down

A woman has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision near Gilford, Co Down today.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:00 pm

It is understood the woman was involved in a two vehicle collision between a car and a lorry at around 11am this morning.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and are asking witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1568 28/07/22.

The PSNI says the incident happened near the Moyallen Road, Lurgan Road junction.

The road was closed for a time this morning but has since reopened.

PSNI