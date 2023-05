A woman has been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a house in Whitehead.

Police were at the scene.

Shortly after 9.30am this morning, police responded to reports a vehicle had struck a house on Victoria Avenue in Whitehead.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The female driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, at this time, aren't thought to be life threatening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"No one inside the home was injured; however, it’s understood structural damage was caused to the property.”