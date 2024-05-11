Work Commences on Environmental Improvements in Anahilt Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anahilt will soon see upgrades to pavements throughout the village and the installation of a pedestrian crossing outside Anahilt Primary School. The works in Anahilt are part of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Small Settlements Programme and was among the priorities first identified by residents in a community planning engagement in October 2022.

The overall programme is designed to support small settlements regeneration needs. It is funded by the Department for Communities (DfC), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “My Department introduced the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme to tackle issues such as rural poverty, isolation and making our smaller settlements safer. Initiatives such as the Environmental Improvement Scheme underway in Anahilt will have an important positive impact on the area, helping to protect pedestrians and make the area safer.”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “The Small Settlements Regeneration Programme is a great example of inter Departmental working to deliver real change in how people live and work in the post pandemic world. I am delighted that my department was able to contribute to this programme which has brought tangible benefits to our rural communities by supporting initiatives on the ground, such as this project in Anahilt.”

The project was also welcomed by Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of LCCC’s Regeneration and Growth Committee who said: “These works are a wonderful illustration of community empowerment and what can be achieved when community and council work closely together. I am delighted that the Small Settlements fund has been leveraged to realise the ambitions of the Village Plan. It is just one example of how we are making positive changes for everyone who lives, works or visits Lisburn and Castlereagh.”