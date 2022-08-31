WW2 grenade blast rocks Portadown as army makes safe device found by fisherman in River Bann
A WW2 grenade blast rocked Portadown this morning as the device was being made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO).
It is understood the device was found by a fisherman in the River Bann last night.
The PSNI swooped in and sealed off part of Portadown’s Bridge Street area and along the river bank. The police had asked people to avoid the tow path which runs alongside the river.
Earlier this morning a loud explosion was heard across the Portadown area.
Most Popular
-
Read More
-
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A security alert following the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown has now ended."
Inspector Browne said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and local roads have been reopened.
“The device was discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday, 30th August, evening who had been fishing in the nearby River Bann.
“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device. They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a WW2-type grenade.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident.”
The River Bann has been a dumping ground for many years with some kayakers and volunteers spending hours cleaning the River of rubbish. It is a popular spot for fishermen and rowers as well as canoeists.