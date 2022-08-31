Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the device was found by a fisherman in the River Bann last night.

The PSNI swooped in and sealed off part of Portadown’s Bridge Street area and along the river bank. The police had asked people to avoid the tow path which runs alongside the river.

Earlier this morning a loud explosion was heard across the Portadown area.

The PSNI deal with the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown. The grenade was dealt with by Ammunition Technical Officers and the security alert has now ended, say the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A security alert following the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown has now ended."

Onlookers watch as the PSNI deal with the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown. The grenade was dealt with by Ammunition Technical Officers and the security alert has now ended, say the PSNI.

Inspector Browne said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and local roads have been reopened.

“The device was discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday, 30th August, evening who had been fishing in the nearby River Bann.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device. They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a WW2-type grenade.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident.”

A security alert following the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown has now ended say the PSNI. Photo courtesy of Google.