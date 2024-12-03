Principal Mary Creggan, Vice Principal Kate Carragher with Erika Concannon and Gabriele Ondei who started the campaign for children in Gaza. INNR4800

​Christmas is a time of giving and St Malachy's Primary School, Carnagat are committed to do just that for the children of Gaza who are suffering indescribable hardship this festive season.

​The pupils have been learning about war torn places. They were shocked and saddened to learn that the conflict in Gaza has cost the lives of tens of thousands of children and that those children who have survived, often have no family, no food or water, nowhere to live and no schools to attend. They also became aware that those who have been badly injured have no medical care and no hospitals to go to.

“Normally our Open Day and Christmas Fayre are for school funds, as school budgets have been depleted in recent years,” said St Malachy's Principal Mary Creegan.

“We have a very good school council and we do a lot of work from an eco point of view looking at other countries around the world and fundraising for places like the Philippines. This year the children really felt they wanted to give to others with all that's happening in Gaza. It's about children giving to children, without any political involvement.”

St Malachy’s Student Council and some of the pupils in the older classes agreed to raise money for the Irish Red Cross who are currently assisting the people of Gaza. The whole school became involved, and pupils quickly put their ideas into practice, with things such as: making their own promotional video to show the devastating impact of war on children; making posters to advertise their fundraising efforts; and donating all funds from this year’s Christmas Fayre and their annual Christmas raffle and supporting the Irish Red Cross Just Giving page to enlist the support of the wider community.

“It's really taken off and it's amazing when the teachers showed them as child friendly as possible clips, how much the children empathised and they were really touched by what was happening. It's been a great success. The children were asking questions about how Santa will know where the children of Gaza are if their houses are bombed. The type of questions they're asking the teachers shows a real concern and that's really touching.”

To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/page/stmalachys-ps