Young girl (8) dies and second child taken to hospital after road traffic collision in Carrickfergus town centre

A young girl has died and a second child has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in the High Street area of Carrickfergus this morning.

One child has died and another has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Carrickfergus earlier today. Photo Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

The young girl was 8-year-old Scarlett Rosborough from the Larne area.

Sergeant Green said: “We received a report at approximately 11.40am of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance, but sadly, Scarlett passed away at the scene.

“A second child, was also injured during the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 684 of 09/08/23."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service despatched four emergency crews, two ambulance officers and one BASICS doctor to the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board were also tasked to attend.

A spokesperson for NIAS said: “Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said the news was ‘heart-breaking’. He added: “It’s hard to find words to convey how shocked and saddened I am at the news coming out of Carrickfergus.

“There has been a tragic accident, which has resulted in the death of a child with another seriously hurt. The trauma this has caused will be long lasting for all those who were caught up in the incident, their parents, families and the first responders who came to the accident scene.

“As a parent myself this is the worst nightmare one can imagine. My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the friends and family of those involved.”