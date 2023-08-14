Register
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Young man dies following two-vehicle collision on Whitepark Road

The PSNI have confirmed that a young man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle.
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a young man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle. Credit NI WorldThe Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a young man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle. Credit NI World
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a young man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle. Credit NI World

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a young man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle.

"His green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm on Sunday evening, 13 August, close to the Carnduff Park junction.”

Sgt Green of the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NI Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance. Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries. A full investigation into the circumstances is ongoing. As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened. We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23.”

Related topics:PSNIAir ambulanceToyota