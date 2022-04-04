It is understood the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A young male has died as a result of a road traffic collision on the M1 motorway between Moira and Lurgan."

Sergeant David Smart said: “Police received a report and responded around 10.50pm last night (Sunday, 3rd April). Tragically, a male in his teens was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1799 03/04/22.”

