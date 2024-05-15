Your Voice Matters in Creating an Age-Friendly Borough
The World Health Organisation Age-Friendly framework proposes eight interconnected domains that can help to identify and address barriers to the well-being and participation of older people. These are reflected in the Council’s Age-Friendly Action Plan, including: Transportation; Housing; Social participation; Respect and social inclusion; Civic participation and employment; Communication and information; Community support and health services; Outdoor Spaces and Buildings.
Recently, Mrs Kelly Doyle, Council’s Age-Friendly Officer, engaged with over 100 residents across the Borough in a number of consultation sessions. These sessions facilitated discussions on the three-year Antrim and Newtownabbey Age-Friendly Action Plan. Attendees had the opportunity to review the draft plan and share feedback, drawing from their expertise and knowledge of best practices.
If you missed this consultation, don’t worry – there is still time to have your say. The consultation is now available online until 24 July 2024. If you have trouble accessing the consultation online, the Council will be hosting drop-in sessions at local libraries on the dates and times below. These will help assist residents who wish to give their feedback.
Rathcoole Tuesday 28 May 10.30 - 11.30am
Glengormley Friday 31 May 1.00 - 2.00pm
Cloughfern Thursday 30 May 2.30 - 3.30pm
Randalstown Tuesday 25 June 1.30 - 2.30pm
Greystone Thursday 27 June 10.30 - 11.30am
Crumlin Friday 28 June 3.00 - 4.00pm
Ballyclare Friday 19 July 10.00 - 11.00am
Antrim Tuesday 23 July 2.00 - 3.00pm
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented, “I would encourage residents to complete the Age-Friendly Consultation. Your perspective is crucial as we work together to make our community better for everyone.”
For more details on the consultation or to have your say, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/age-friendly-consultation