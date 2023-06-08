Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Nutts Corner man admits 26 charges of theft

A 49-year-old Co Antrim man has admitted stealing food items on 26 occasions from Eurospar.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST

Keith Kenneth Magill, of Ballymather Road, Nutts Corner, pleaded guilty to theft of goods - all '£8.74' - on 21 different days between March 27 and April 25 this year.

On five of the days there were two alleged thefts of items worth £8.74.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said on each occasion it was a "meal deal in effect - a wrap, drink, crisps and chocolate".

Most Popular
Editorial imageEditorial image
Editorial image

The full details have yet to be outlined to the court. The case was adjourned to July 18 for a pre-sentence report.