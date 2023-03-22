Register
49 best beaches in the UK revealed: From Blackpool Sands, West Wittering to Whiterocks - full list

These are some of the best beaches in the UK, according to luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:18 GMT

The UK is rightly heralded for many reasons including rich history, diverse culture and breathtaking scenery. Now, it is also home to 49 best beaches including the famous Blackpool Sands in South Devon, as revealed by posh travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller.

Although not automatically considered a beach destination by many, the UK actually boasts a coastline which is naturally gorgeous and suitable for every sort of holiday - from the rocky and windswept beaches of Cornwall and Devon to the secret sandy spots in Scotland.

Furthermore, UK beaches are frequently less crowded than those found in European tourist areas, allowing visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the coastline in peace and quiet. Condé Nast Traveller said: “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches.

Most Popular

    “From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next. While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”

    Therefore, there’s never been a better time to arrange a trip to one of the UK’s many magnificent beaches as the weather begins to warm up. So, whether you want to spend languid days lazing on the sand or get your heart racing with some water sports, there’s always something for everyone.

    49 best beaches in the UK - full list

    England

    1. Blackpool Sands, Devon 
    2. Seven Sisters, Sussex
    3. Sennen Cove, Cornwall
    4. Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
    5. Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles
    6. Holkham Beach, Norfolk
    7. Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
    8. Dunwich Beach, Suffolk
    9. Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall
    10. Hunstanton, Norfolk
    11. Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset
    12. Southwold, Suffolk
    13. Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
    14. Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
    15. Whitstable beach, Kent
    16. Aldeburgh, Suffolk
    17. Branchester Beach, Norfolk
    18. Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent
    19. Polzeath, Cornwall
    20. Bantham Beach, South Devon
    21. Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire
    22. West Wittering, West Sussex
    23. Sandbanks, Dorset
    24. St. Bees, Cumbria
    25. Woolacombe Sands, Devon
    26. Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
    27. Whitley Bay, Tyneside
    28. Sheringham beach, North Norfolk
    29. South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire
    30. Ventnor, Isle of Wight

    Scotland

    1. Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris
    2. Achmelvich Beach, North-west 
    3. Machir Bay, Islay
    4. Uig beach, Isle of Lewis
    5. St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
    6. Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

    Wales

    1. Three Cliffs Bay
    2. Aberfforest Beach
    3. Llanddwyn, Anglesey
    4. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
    5. Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast
    6. Harlech Gwynedd
    7. Penbryn Ceredigion
    8. Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire
    The Seven Sisters white cliffs at Cuckmere Haven in East Sussex. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)
    Northern Ireland

    1. Benone, Ulster
    2. Mill Bay, Rathlin Island
    3. Magilligan Point, Ulster
    4. Whiterocks, Portrush
    5. Whitepark Bay, Antrim
