A spicy bet on Ireland v England

As the much-anticipated Ireland vs. England UEFA Nations League clash approaches this Saturday, Boojum, Ireland’s favourite burrito bar, is turning up the heat in more ways than one. In a move that's as bold as their flavours, Boojum is laying down a bet that could see 500 free burritos being given away in Leeds—but only if England pulls off a win against Ireland.

Boojum, which started serving up its legendary burritos in Belfast in 2007, recently expanded its reach across the Irish Sea with a new store in Leeds. But make no mistake—Boojum is as Irish as they come, and they’re throwing their full support behind the Boys in Green. In fact, they’re so confident that Ireland will come out on top this Saturday that they’re willing to put 500 free burritos on the line.

Boojum has confidently thrown down this spicy challenge, taking to its social channels to announce the bold bet with a banner at the landmark 1 City Square building in Leeds city centre. The banner humorously proclaims all the things the Irish are proud of and believe they do best, adding a cheeky twist to the rivalry. Boojum’s banner doesn’t hold back, listing all the things Ireland excels at: Eurovision, the craic, brewing the perfect cup of tea, frying up breakfast, pouring a proper pint, and, of course, making burritos. And now, Boojum’s betting that after this weekend, football will be added to that list too! With Ireland set to host England at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for the first time since their 0-0 draw back in June 2015, Boojum’s feeling extra confident. David Maxwell, Managing Director of Boojum, said: “We’re delighted to have recently brought our burritos across the water, with our recent opening in Leeds, but this weekend we’re all in for Ireland. The English might typically have the edge in football, but when it comes to the craic, Eurovision and of course, burritos, Ireland is in a league of its own. If our lads do the job on the pitch, we’ll happily save those 500 burritos for another day!”

Boojum's controversial banner pictured in Leeds

Paul McCullagh, Head of Marketing at Boojum, said: “We’re betting 500 burritos on this match because, let’s face it, what’s more fun than a little friendly rivalry? It’s been almost a decade since the two teams met in Dublin, so it will be great to have the bragging rights in the bag once Ireland do the business.

Paul added, “Of course, it’s all in the spirit of craic. We’re absolutely loving Leeds and have had such an amazing reception in the city but let’s be honest—whether it’s pints, fry-ups, or burritos, the Irish do it best. If the Boys in Green win, those 500 burritos will be happily kept out of England’s reach!”

For 17 years, Boojum has been renowned for its beloved burritos across its 16 locations in Ireland. Earlier this year, the esteemed chain expanded into England with the opening of its inaugural store in Leeds, which was met with considerable enthusiasm. Looking ahead, Boojum is set to bring its Live Out Loud Food to Nottingham this autumn with the opening of its second English location, with further GB cities in the pipeline.