AbbeyAutoline launches recruitment drive as part of highly successful apprenticeship programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

AbbeyAutoline has launched a recruitment drive for school leavers and young professionals to kickstart their careers in financial services by joining Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker as part of its highly successful Apprenticeship Programme.

The Programme, run in partnership with Belfast Met, offers participants the chance to gain recognised Level 2 and 3 NVQ qualifications in Financial Services while gaining practical, hands-on experience working full-time within AbbeyAutoline’s Personal Lines sales team.

Apprentices will receive a blend of practical-based learning and real-world experience, all while earning a competitive starting salary, with it rising after 12 months and upon successful completion of the Level 2 Apprenticeship qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Apprenticeship Programme at AbbeyAutoline is built on an employment-based education model that offers a unique blend of academic study and practical work experience.

AbbeyAutoline has launched a recruitment drive for school leavers and young professionals

Apprentices split their time between Belfast Met and a AbbeyAutoline branch, allowing them to apply what they learn to real-world scenarios, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the insurance industry.

Wendy Close, Group HR Director at AbbeyAutoline, said: “We are excited to launch our latest recruitment drive for new apprentices. As Northern Ireland's largest insurance broker, with 15 branches located across the region, we are committed to equipping school leavers and young professionals with the skills they need to achieve their full potential in the financial industry.

“Our Apprenticeship Programme is designed to offer more than just a job; it provides participants with a fantastic opportunity to earn while they learn, gaining hands-on experience and qualifications that will serve them well throughout their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As AbbeyAutoline continues to grow, our apprentices will play a key role in shaping the future of our business, and we are dedicated to supporting their professional development every step of the way.”

The success of the programme has already been demonstrated by apprentices like Piaras Dunbar, who won the 2024 Belfast Met Apprentice Award for Financial Services and is excelling in his fledging career in AbbeyAutoline’s Portadown branch.

Piaras Dunbar, Apprentice Sales Advisor with AbbeyAutoline, said: "The AbbeyAutoline Apprenticeship Programme has truly transformed my career path and been a real confidence booster for me. It not only provided me with invaluable hands-on experience but also helped me grow both academically and professionally.

“Working for AbbeyAutoline has been great. The support I've received throughout the programme has been outstanding and given me the skills and qualifications I need to succeed in the financial services industry. I would highly recommend this programme to anyone looking to build their confidence and jumpstart their career in financial services."