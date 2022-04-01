Actress Amy Jackson launches Oxford Street's sustainability awareness campaign

To mark Earth Day on April 22, Actress Amy Jackson has joined forces with Oxford Street to launch its sustainability campaign, Beyond now 2022.
Beyond Now showcases the ever-evolving that UK brands are on to create a better tomorrow for high street shops.
Beyond Now Weekender
From Friday 22 April to Sunday 24 April, Oxford Street will launch its Beyond Now Weekender. This is a jam-packed series of events, workshops and experiences. In addition,
The Beyond Now promise
Oxford Street is inviting Londoners and shoppers alike to join its collective commitment, #mybeyondnowpromise, by submitting promises to drive change towards a brighter future.
This could be anything from re-styling their wardrobe to jumping on a bike for a shopping trip. Amy Jackson offers her promise: "This Spring, I will make a conscious decision to look for vegan pieces that I can wear for years to come."