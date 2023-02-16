Aldi is creating 6,000 new jobs across the UK with new stores as it focuses on expansion in 2023.

The supermarket currently has more than 990 stores and employs around 40,000 people. It plans to continue to expand throughout 2023 with the introduction of new stores across the UK.

As well as in stores, Aldi will be hiring across its UK distribution centres, with 450 jobs available. Last month, Aldi was crowned the cheapest supermarket in the UK for January by Which?

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Where is Aldi opening new stores?

According to Aldi, a selection of new store locations to open in 2023 include:

Castle Donnington

Norwich

Porthcawl

Newcastle

Whittlesey

Staines Upon Thames

Slough

Southampton

How much do Aldi pay?

Store assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90, and £12.45 rising to £12.75, within the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Aldi recently increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse workers, with warehouse selectors now receiving a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.

Aldi jobs: How to apply