Aldi launches search for a 'chief egg tasting officer' - how to apply for the job

Supermarket Aldi has aunched a search for the UK’s keenest chocolate fans, as it looks to fill this year’s ‘Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer’ roles.

Choc fans that land the role will receive a selection of Aldi’s Easter egg range, in exchange for their eggs-pert feedback, including the delightfully indulgent NEW Ice Cream Eggs and Almond Egg.

The unique job will require tasters to have a passion for confectionery, bucket loads of sweet-toothed enthusiasm, and be open to trying new tastes and flavours.

Each officer will receive 10 Easter eggs and be asked to provide feedback for Aldi’s Easter buying team, sharing thoughts on taste, texture and innovation that will help guide the supermarket’s 2023 range.

To land this eggs-clusive role all candidates need is a camera - a smart phone will do - to create a short audition video - approximately one minute long - and share it via the entry email address: [email protected] explaining why they should be chosen for the coveted position of Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer (CEEO).

Entrants should include eggs-amples of their favourite Aldi chocolate, as well any sweet tales that may help them pip others to the post. Further details for entrants can be found on the exclusive CEEO page.

But, with Easter just around the corner, those vying for the job will need to hop to it and enter their videos by the deadline of Mondday March 21. Successful applicants will receive their first products to sample from Tuesday March 29.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “We’re delighted to be recruiting a new team of trusty egg tasters who can share their feedback and assist our buying team in curating next year’s range.

“We always want an Easter egg selection that boasts new shapes, colours and flavour combinations, and believe our innovation is best when we work closely with our customers. Taking feedback from chocolate lovers will allow us to carry on creating our spectacular range!”

Aldi’s Easter range continues to get bigger and better each year, as shoppers continue to recognise the supermarket as one of the UK’s leading Easter egg destinations. This year the exciting range contains quirky gems such as the Giant Dinosoar Egg and Popcorn Eggs.

How to enter: