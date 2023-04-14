Aldi took to Twitter to throw ‘shade’ on Marks & Spencer after the supermarket was accused of ‘ripping off’ a London brand’s trademark name. Both supermarkets were involved in a copyright dispute in 2021 over the Colin the Caterpillar cake but it looks like Aldi has got the last laugh.

On April 12, staff at the London pub-chain ‘The Craft Beer Co’ were made aware of a t-shirt being sold by Marks & Spencer, featuring the chain’s trademark name in a graphic on the front and back.

The pub chain - which was set up in Clerkenwell in 2011 - took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the supermarket giant. It wrote: “Hey @marksandspencer what’s the idea with these T shirts!?.

It added: “Can we expect a royalties cheque in the post!? Surely one Iconic British Institution shouldn’t be ripping off another…!!?”

After being approached for comment, M&S said it took "intellectual property very seriously" and that it was removing the t-shirt from sale “so we can investigate further”. Speaking to the BBC, co-owner of The Craft Beer Co’ Martin Hayes, said the company was not planning to take any legal action.

However, this didn’t stop Aldi’s social media team from having their time in the sun. On Thursday evening, Aldi tweeted in response to the story: "OH HOW THE TABLES HAVE TURNED."

Twitter users alongside major companies such as Specsavers and YO! Sushi also joined in on the fun. One user wrote: “This is the tweet I have been waiting for all day”. Another added: “Karmaaaa haha.”

In 2021, M&S launched legal action against Aldi, accusing the German discount store of copying the design of its Colin the Caterpillar cake. The supermarket giants reached a settlement in the copyright dispute and Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar stayed on the shelves.

