I’m a Celeb….Get Me Out of Here South Africa is set to air on ITV next month - here’s who will be heading back into the jungle

The line-up for a first-of-its-kind I’m a Celeb….Get Me Out of Here All Star series has been unveiled on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (March 25). The new series has already been filmed in South Africa and will air in April.

The new show will bring back fan-favourites including Amir Khan, Carol Vorderman and Helen Flanagan who will battle it out to become the shows first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Unlike the original format, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will not feature a public vote, instead the celebrities will be competing against one another to be crowned the legend.

The line-up survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is being touted as an even harder proposition which makers are saying will push contestants to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges will be bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.

ITV has confirmed “many more” celebrities are also set to feature in the series, but viewers will have to wait until the show airs to discover who they are and at what point they will enter the camp.

I’m a Celeb All Star confirmed line-up

Boxing Champion – Amir Khan

Diversity Dancer & DJ – Jordan Banjo

Former Coronation Street Star – Helen Flanagan

TV Presenter – Carol Vorderman

Olympic Athlete – Fatima Whitbread

Former Royal Butler – Paul Burrell

Ex-England Cricketer – Phil Tufnell

Supermodel – Janice Dickinson

