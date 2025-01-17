Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are Belfast pet owners falling for common pet myths? Many Belfast pet owners are still falling prey to myths about their furry companions, according to the latest survey by Petplan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most common myths among Belfast respondents is that a wagging tail always signals a happy dog, with 51% of participants believing this to be true.

However, “While many people assume a wagging tail is a sign of happiness, it's actually more nuanced than this,” says Nick Jones, Dog Expert Witness and Behaviourist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dogs use their tails, alongside other body language cues, to convey a range of emotions—from excitement and happiness to nervousness or anxiety.

Common cat and dog myths found on Google

"The speed, position, and accompanying signals like posture or ear position are key to understanding how a dog truly feels. Rather than viewing a wag as a simple sign of friendliness, it’s better seen as an indication that the dog is open to interaction.”

The survey also revealed that 36% of Belfast respondents mistakenly believe cats and dogs to be natural enemies. This is not always the case and is possible with proper introductions and socialisation.

As Petplan’s Vet Expert Dr Brian Faulkner notes: “While some cats and dogs don’t get along, many dogs can live harmoniously with cats, depending on their temperament, and how they have been introduced to each other” says Brian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's essential to consider the personalities of both pets before deciding to bring them into the same household."

One of the biggest pitfalls with pet myths is it affects how we look after our pets. Almost 30% of Belfast pet owners admitted they’d changed their approach to looking after their pets, only to later realise they were acting on false information. This includes avoiding certain foods.

However, Belfast’s pet owners are open to change. Over half (52%) said they’d be willing to adjust their routines if they learned they were based on misinformation, demonstrating a willingness to prioritise their pets’ wellbeing.

With so much advice and information available, separating fact from fiction can be challenging. However, pet owners are encouraged to seek expert guidance and stay informed to ensure their pets receive the best possible care.

For further information on the common pet myths and expert advice see here: https://www.petplan.co.uk/pet-information/blog/mythbusters/