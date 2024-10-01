Bake a difference: support local causes while shopping for your Bake Off essentials this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week marked the return of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off for its hotly anticipated 15th series back to our screens and streaming services.

We’re taking the opportunity to highlight some inspiring community groups and good causes that make the most of their baking and kitchen skills to drive positive impact in their communities. From the Women’s Institute to food banks, these organisations provide incredible support to people up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many organisations across the UK, these groups rely heavily on fundraising to keep their drop in sessions, essential services and open-ended support available to the public. Leading cashback fundraising platform easyfundraising gives shoppers the opportunity to raise free donations for such community groups and good causes, allowing them to continue to help local people through the power of microdonations.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Women’s Institute, established in 1897, is a community-based organisation for women that operates across multiple continents. With thousands of members, the WI continues to push for awareness and action on causes from mental health to microplastics. The Dronfield Women’s Institute in North East Derbyshire, is no different, spending much of its time supporting the local community.

From the Women’s Institute to food banks, these organisations provide incredible support

The Dronfield WI run events throughout the year with monthly meetings for members and the wider community. September saw food historian Mark Dawson reveal the ins and outs of Derbyshire Puddings and their ‘refuel’ event hosted interactive games with free cakes, sandwiches and biscuits produced by the local branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their aim of supporting and enriching the lives of local women and people has in part been funded with this new trend of microdonations. As an easyfundraising cause the group have raised over £900 to date!

Using easyfundraising is simple: just visit their website, find a community group that you'd like to support (or register yours if not on there yet) and then make a purchase with any retailer from the 8,000 listed on the platform to raise a free cashback donation when you shop – at no extra cost to you!

This community service operates across the country, providing birthday cakes for children who might not otherwise receive one due to challenging circumstances. Since 2008, their army of volunteers have shared one simple belief that each child deserves to have a special day, baking hundreds of cakes for families in need. The cakes are always homemade, friendly, free and confidential, driven by their volunteer’s passion for baking and their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How they work is incredibly simple, charities and local groups who work with families and children across the UK refer parents – including schools, food banks and hostels, working for children aged all the way up to 18.

Free Cakes for Kids Bristol are a part of this wider network, serving families across Bristol and South Gloucestershire with a child’s favourite theme or style! The Bristol group are just one of the many taking advantage of the easyfundraising platform, having raised close to £100 so far!

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “We’re incredibly proud to support thousands of community groups and causes across the country, like WI’s and Lions CIC’s, the work they do to drive positive impact in their areas is inspiring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community food bank initially set up eleven years ago to provide emergency food parcels to people living in the local area. Today, the bank feeds around 100 people per week, supported by a range of local voices and regional suppliers to make sure each family has enough to eat.

Batley Food Bank mostly operate on a referral basis – the charity struggles to meet the demands of many in the region. In an effort to supply as much support as possible, organisers have taken advantage of a growing trend in microdonations to maintain funds.

James adds: “As our attention turns to Bake-Off each Tuesday, at easyfundraising we are urging viewers to spare a thought and support local community groups and charities who do so much to drive positive change in our areas. If you’re thinking of baking over the next ten weeks, why not make your grocery or homeware purchases through the easyfundraising platform, the opportunities to raise funds are limitless and with free microdonations available it has never been so easy to get involved.”

You can visit the easyfundraising website here to sign up and get started.