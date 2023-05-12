Channel 4 has announced that Stacey Solomon has been replaced on Bake Off: The Professionals.

The 33-year-old TV presenter hosted the spin-off version of the hit Channel 4 baking show for just one series.

In a tweet posted to the official Great British Bake Off account , it said actress Ellie Jane Taylor would take over her role. It said: "From Ted Lasso to tiramisu - we’re delighted to welcome @EllieJaneTaylor as our new co-host on Bake Off: The Professionals alongside @LiamcBakes."

Although the broadcaster did not address Stacey’s departure from the programme, the celebrity host confirmed later that she had to go on maternity leave . She said: “So excited to watch this! @EllieJaneTaylor @BritishBakeOff it’s going to be amazing! Can’t believe I missed out on chocolate week and opted for giving birth instead.”

New teams are introduced in each episode of Bake Off: The Professionals, and they are tasked with demonstrating their utmost patisserie prowess in order to wow the judges and remain in the competition.

There are 12 teams of pastry chefs - from restaurants, hotels, and small enterprises, competing for the chance to take home the trophy.