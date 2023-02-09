Former Eastenders star Nigel Harman is set to appear in a Casualty episode on BBC One later this month.

Nigel Harman has joined the cast of BBC’s long-running medical drama ‘Casualty’ as he is set to make his debut later this month. Harman, best known for his role as Dennis Rickman in ‘EastEnders,’ will play Holby ED’s new clinical lead, Max Cristie.

Describing the character as ‘charming, brilliant, and a lovable rogue’ who lives by his own rules, BBC Casualty says Dr Max Cristie is the doctor everyone wants to be treated by, but not everyone welcomes his presence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The teaser reads : “Not all the staff at Holby ED will be happy to see him, notably current clinical lead Dylan (played by Will Beck) who is less than pleased to be reacquainted with a face from the past.

Most Popular

“It’s clear from the offset that the pair have unresolved history, which we soon discover goes all the way back to medical school. There’s no time for pleasantries in this job though and Max soon finds himself in the thick of the action on his first shift - it’s life and death stakes from the offset.”

On joining the cast, Nigel Harman says: "I’m honoured and grateful to be joining the cast of Casualty. Many pals have donned the famous scrubs over the years and had a ball, so for me it was an easy decision.

“With Max the viewers can expect a character who leads with his heart and not always his head. Never afraid to get in a scrape or two, yet loyal to the end even if it means putting himself in danger."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jon Sen, Executive Producer for BBC Studios said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Nigel to the cast of Casualty. When we conceived the character of Max we knew we needed an actor with craft, charm and charisma and we approached Nigel knowing he’d be the perfect choice.

“We were over the moon when he agreed to play the role and from what we’ve seen so far, Nigel’s creating an iconic character who is set to stir things up within the Emergency Department. We can’t wait for the audience to meet Max.”

Former Eastenders star Nigel Harman is set to appear in a Casualty episode on BBC One later this month.

How to watch Casualty on BBC One

Advertisement

Advertisement

The soap, which debuted on BBC One in 1986, is presently in its 37th season, with the next episode slated to air on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm. It is also available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer .

In the next episode, Rash (Neet Mohan) will realise that Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh) is in more difficulty than he anticipated in the upcoming episode, while Stevie (Elinor Lawless) suffers and Paul (Paul Popplewell) surprises Robyn (Amanda Henderson).

What else has Nigel Harman been in?

Harman is best known as Dennis Rickman in the popular soap opera ‘EastEnders’ from 2004 to 2005. In addition to ‘Mount Pleasant,’ ‘Hotel Babylon,’ and ‘Downton Abbey,’ he has appeared in a number of other television productions. His film credits include ‘Patience’, ‘Telstar’ and ‘Blood Diamond’.

Advertisement

Advertisement