Details of songs and performances announced ahead of the first live show of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

After a short delay following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to begin.

The first live episode was initially scheduled to be broadcast on Saturday, September 17 - but was postponed due to the nation’s period of mourning.

After much anticipation, the BBC dance competition is finally set to kick off tonight featuring a line-up of exciting celebrities, such as Kym Marsh and Will Mellor, as well as their official dance partners .

Exciting revelations ahead of tonight’s opening live show are the songs and routines each couple will be performing.

What songs and routines are the couples going to perform on Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 15 couples will be performing in tonight’s episode:

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

Routine: Tango

Song: Voulez-Vous by ABBA

Fleur East and Vitto Copolla

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Routine: American Smooth

Song: Falling by Harry Styles

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Routine: Samba

Song: Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne-Marie and Little Mix

Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Dance by DNCE

James Bye and Amy Dowden

Routine: Jive

Song: What I Like About You by The Romantics

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

Routine: American Smooth

Song: You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor,BBC,Ray Burmiston

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

Routine: Jive

Song: Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Routine: Samba

Song: Dirrty by Christina Aguilera ft Redman

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Routine: Foxtrot

Song: Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: I’m Your Man by WHAM!

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Routine: Tango

Song: Go West by Village People

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Routine: Quickstep

Song: Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Routine: Jive

Song: Yes by Merry Clayton

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Routine: Quickstep

Song: I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester

How to watch tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing

An episode of Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast live every weekend on BBC One .

The first live show, on Saturday, September 24, runs from 6.45pm until 9pm.