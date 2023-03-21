BBC quiz show Mastermind pays tribute to contestant Anna Milford Goldstein who died after filming of the show.

Mastermind has paid tribute to one of its semi-finalists with a special dedication after the show. Monday’s episode (March 20) saw the return of some of the BBC quiz show’s past contenders as they once again took turns to sit in the infamous black chair.

Back in the hot seat, the contestants were challenged on their specialist subjects for a second time in the hopes of securing a place in the show’s grand final. Some of the specialist subjects of the contestants included the Norman Conquest, Borussia Dortmund and the film musicals of Alan Menken.

Among the four hopeful semi-finalists was gardener Anna Milford Goldstein who sadly passed away following the filming of the preliminary show. Anna previously secured her place in the semi finals after she out-quizzed her competitors last month (February).

The classic quiz programme honoured the late contestant at the end of the episode as a picture of Anna along with a message was displayed on screens. Following Monday’s episode, an outpouring of tributes has flooded social media as Mastermind remembered the late contestant.

As audiences reflect on the late contestant’s stint on the show, we take a look back at her Mastermind journey.

Mastermind honours late contestant Anna Milford Goldstein

As Monday’s Mastermind episode came to an end, the BBC quiz show shared the sad news of Anna Milford Goldstein with viewers.

Following the end credits, the screen faded to black as a tribute to Anna Milford Goldstein appeared on screen. Along with a photo of Anna, a message read: "In memory of Anna Milford Goldstein, 1936 - 2023."

Viewers have since paid tribute to the late Mastermind semi-finalist with posts across social media.

One fan wrote: "Sad to see the message regarding Anna. She was a wonderful contestant. RIP." Another echoed: "Gutted that the lovely Anna Goldstein has passed away since filming."

A look back at Anna’s Mastermind journey

Anna made her Mastermind debut on the popular quiz show last month (February 6). During her appearance, she was grilled on her specialist subject, which was the great fire of London.

Having come in third place in the first round of questions, she was later triumphant in the second half as she beat her competitors by just one point. Her win saw her secure a place in the semi-finals.

Anna returned for the preliminary show as one of four semi-finalists which aired on Monday (March 20). Following her success with her knowledge of the great fire of London, her chosen specialist subject for the semi-final was Popes of the Renaissance.

