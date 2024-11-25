Belfast tops UK for drink-driving admissions ahead of festive season

With the festive season fast approaching, a new survey by Tempcover, the temporary car insurance experts, reveals that Belfast drivers are the most likely in the UK to admit to drink-driving, with 62.8% of respondents confessing to getting behind the wheel while over the legal alcohol limit.

A survey involving more than 2,000 drivers across the UK has revealed worrying trends regarding drink-driving behaviours and the impact of social pressures, particularly during the festive season.

Belfast has emerged as the leading city in the UK for drink-driving admissions. Bristol follows in second place, with 60.1% of respondents admitting to drink-driving, while Manchester is close behind in third place at 59.4%. In Belfast, 7.0% of respondents admitted to drink-driving on several occasions, while 48.8% confessed to doing so a few times. Another 7.0% stated they had drink-driven only once.

Although Belfast ranks highest for drink-driving admissions during the festive period, drivers in Manchester reported experiencing much greater levels of social pressure to drink and drive or to allow others to do so. In Belfast, 16.3% of respondents felt pressured to let someone else drive when unsure about their sobriety, compared to 42.5% of respondents in Manchester. Similarly, 14.0% of respondents in Belfast felt pressured to drive despite knowing they were over the legal alcohol limit, whereas this figure rose to 31.3% in Manchester.

Nationwide insights from Tempcover's research

Across all regions, the survey uncovered troubling trends:

48% of UK drivers admitted to driving when they thought they might be over the legal limit at least once.

Nearly two in five drivers are more likely to take risks with drink-driving during the festive season.

Awareness of the legal drink-driving limit is concerning. Only two in five respondents know the limit, while three in five admit they don’t know or are unsure of it.

Men are more likely to engage in risky behaviours: 10.3% of men admitted to driving when they thought they were over the limit several times, compared to 5.2% of women.

With drink-driving incidents peaking during the festive season, Tempcover is encouraging people to plan ahead and consider Designated Driver Temporary Car Insurance. This short-term solution allows car owners to quickly insure a sober friend or family member to drive their vehicle, ensuring everyone can travel home safely after festive celebrations.

Jake Lambert, temporary car insurance expert at www.Tempcover.com, explained:

“No one should feel pressured to drive or let someone else drive after drinking. Drink-driving is illegal and dangerous, not only for the driver but for others on the road. Planning ahead and ensuring a sober driver is an easy way to avoid risky decisions this festive season.”

For more information about UK drink-driving laws, visit gov.co.uk. For more information around temporary car insurance around the festive season, visit www.tempcover.com/temporary-car-insurance