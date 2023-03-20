The body of rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves has been found more than a year after he went missing in America, his heartbroken family have confirmed.

The devastated family of former St Helens player Bryn Hargreaves, 36, have confirmed his body has been found in the US. Hargreaves had been living in the US for ten years when he vanished without trace in January last year, sparking a major search by police.

Today, (March 20) the brother of Bryn, Gareth Hargreaves, 39, said the former prop forward’s body had finally been found 14 months after he disappeared.Gareth said: “With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn. We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search. We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police first went to Bryn’s flat complex, outside the Morgantown city limits, West Virginia, on January 3 last year as water was leaking into a nearby apartment. When they arrived, they found his door unlocked and his shower still running, with all his belongings, including his phone, present at the address.

Most Popular

They then began a manhunt, which didn’t turn up any definitive leads, and even a private investigator hired by his family couldn’t uncover any newdetails. Following the news, his devastated mum Maria Andrews also posted on social media, saying: “Not something I wanted to be sharing. I’m in bits #heartbroken. My beautiful son Bryn. I can’t think of any words to describe the pain xx.”

Bryn Hargreaves

Advertisement

Advertisement