Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

A man in his 40s has been arrested following the death of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy following a major incident

A 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy have died following a major incident in the water off Bournemouth pier. Dorset Police say they received a report from the ambulance service requesting assistance at 4:32pm on Wednesday, May 31.

Masses of emergency services arrived at the scene including the coastguard and two air ambulances. Detectives have since launched an investigation into the deaths and a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ten people in total were recovered from the water. A 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl sustained critical injuries and sadly died later, with the other eight treated by the ambulance service for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Most Popular

Shortly after the incident, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Two people had been pulled from the water and passed into the care of the ambulance service. Coastguards searched to make sure there were no other people missing and are satisfied there are not.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

Bournemouth Pier in May 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)