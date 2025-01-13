Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As adults kickstart the year with renewed energy to achieve their goals, children have their own ambitions.

While they can’t explore too far without their parents, British kids are dreaming of adventures that let them see more of the UK.

And it doesn’t stop there, as they want to hop overseas too, according to new research.

Speaking to children aged between five and 12, it was revealed that six out of 10 kids (62%) want to discover more of the UK and visit new places. But, half of those surveyed (52%) also want to travel to a different country.

New research from Frubes has revealed UK children's travel wishlist for 2025 | IMAGO/Depositphotos

America is at the top of the list, with hotspots like Disney World and New York sparking excitement. Japan followed closely, with one in three eager to experience its rich culture, from sushi and new technology to the world of Pokémon, reveals the survey by Frubes yoghurts.

Getting the perfect selfie is a top priority when away too, as 41% of tech-savvy kids said capturing cool photos to share with family and friends was the highlight of visiting a new country. However, outdoor adventures and experiencing nature were close behind, with 39% naming these as their favourite travel activities.

But, they were willing to dip into their own pocket money to help fund their adventures with many youngsters keen to save up for exciting trips or experiences (31%), showing their big aspirations for the year ahead.

Six out of 10 kids (62%) want to discover more of the UK and visit new places, while over half want to travel abroad, according to the survey | IMAGO/Dreamstime

As well as hopping on a plane, kids are hoping to read more this year with 36% aiming to devour more books, while 35% want to improve their performance at school, and 34% said they wanted to help more at home. Other goals and ambitions include taking up a new hobby, trying different foods, and even learning a new language.

The research was commissioned by Frubes to celebrate the launch of its new competition. The star prize is a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Tokyo, Japan for seven nights worth up to £15,000.

The package includes spending money, tickets to major attractions such as Joypolis, Immersive Fort and Electric Avenue, and accommodation. The competition, which is open until March 1, also has 1,000 other prizes up for grabs.

Frubes spokesperson, Vandu Patel, commented: “We’re delighted to offer one lucky family the chance to experience the magic of Japan, a dream destination for young explorers and their parents.

“Over a third of youngsters are eager to try Japanese cuisine this year and experience the country’s vibrant, high-tech culture. Good luck to everyone!”