The popular US show features Encanto stars and former NFL players and enjoyed a huge successful nine year run - and its final season is coming to Netflix UK

Netflix is adding a whole host of new shows to its service in April. Among the new additions to freshen up Netflix’s wide array of shows is the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine that fans have had to wait more than a year for.

Usually, on Netflix, previous seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine had been added between January and March. However, the eighth, and final season of the much-loved sitcom aired in 2021, but never arrived on Netflix in 2022 - airing on E4 in April of last year.

This long wait can be attributed to the fact that the show’s network, NBC, had exclusive rights to feature the series starring Andy Samberg on its specialised streaming service, Peacock.

But now, almost two years after the final season aired in the United States, enough time has now passed to allow UK Netflix users to be allowed to soon stream the final series, which is 10 episodes long.

The series first aired in 2013 and stars the likes of Samberg as a police detective, alongside Melissa Fumero, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, former NFL linebacker Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio.

