Buy safe, be safe: avoid E-bike and E-scooter fires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Environmental Health Section at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are issuing an important warning to people who are purchasing e-bikes or e-scooters this Christmas after the number of fires related to lithium batteries quadrupled in the UK in the last three years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK statistics show that 190 people have been injured in fires related to lithium-ion batteries in the UK since 2020, and 10 have proved fatal. E-bike and e-scooters are causing fires every two days according to the London Fire Brigade. Consumers should be aware of the risks associated with products containing lithium-ion batteries to ensure only safe products are purchased and used correctly to prevent injury.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) have launched a new safety campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of buying faulty and unsafe e-bikes, e-scooters and components such as batteries - If you own or are thinking about buying an e-bike visit gov.uk/buy-safe for safety guidance.

#BuySafe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't Get Burnt By E-Bike Fire Risks

Buyers should follow these 3 steps when buying, looking after or making changes to an e-bike or e-scooter –

Step 1: Buying an e-bike or e-scooter

Do your research: Buy your e-bike or e-scooter from trusted sellers and look at reviews first. Products sold to UK consumers must meet UK safety laws: check whether the seller provides information about how they comply.

Compliance marks: Look for the UKCA or CE mark on e-bikes and e-scooters which is required by UK product safety regulations.

Step 2: Looking after your e-bike or e-scooter

Follow the instructions and guidelines: Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for storage, charging, and maintenance. If instructions are missing, check the manufacturer’s website for guidance. Always follow the safety and usage instructions provided.

Charge safely: Charge your battery in a safe location that does not block fire escape routes or exits. Do not cover the charger or battery. Charge when you are awake and present, not when you are asleep or away from home. Unplug once the battery is fully charged.

Check compatibility: Make sure your charger is suitable for your battery, as not all e-bike or e-scooter batteries and chargers are safe when used together. Connecting the wrong charger to a battery can pose serious fire risks.

Step 3: Making changes to your e-bike or e-scooter

Converting a bike to an e-bike: Only use a competent professional to convert a pedal bike to an e-bike.

Use manufacturer recommended replacement parts: Only use manufacturer recommended e-bike and e-scooter replacement parts, chargers, and batteries.

Repairs: If you need to repair your e-bike or e-scooter, always get a professional to carry out the work.

Don’t tamper with the battery: Never attempt to modify or tamper with your battery.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has further information to help prevent fires from E-bikes and e-scooters in the home: Home Fire Safety - Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service

If you require further information or have any concerns about an e-bike or e-scooter purchased, contact the Environmental Health Section at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on T. 028 9034 0160 or E. [email protected]