A brand new flavour of Cadbury Fingers has hit the shelves across the UK

Cadbury’s fans are in for a treat as the popular chocolate company has unveiled a brand new flavour for their iconic chocolate Fingers. The new salted caramel flavour is said to be the ultimate taste sensation.

The new flavour taps into the nation’s love of salted caramel flavours, the latest Cadbury Fingers flavour is set to make mouths water across the UK. Chocolate lovers around the world will no longer have to make the sometimes impossible choice, and choose between sweet and salty.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Salted Caramel combines its iconic crisp biscuit coated in delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with caramel flavour and a hint of salt that will really get your taste buds tingling. They join the Cadbury Fingers family alongside Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers, Cadbury White Fingers, Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange, Cadbury Triple Choc Fingers and Cadbury Bournville Fingers.

Susanne Nowak, the senior brand manager for Cadbury Biscuits at Mondelēz International spoke about the new product and said: “Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Salted Caramel combines the classic Cadbury Fingers with the nation’s love of salted caramel flavours into one delicious biscuit for everyone to enjoy. Perfect for when you’re gathered with friends and family, sharing the biscuit jar round in the office or tucked up on the sofa at home.”

