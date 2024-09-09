Celebrating National Dog Walker Appreciation Day

Today, we celebrate the unsung heroes of our communities—our local dog walkers! National Dog Walker Appreciation Day on the 8th of September is the perfect time to show appreciation for the hardworking people who keep our dogs healthy, happy, and well cared for.

Whether it’s rain or shine, these professionals step up to ensure that dogs of all sizes get the daily exercise they need. For busy families, elderly owners, or anyone unable to take their dog out, dog walkers are a true lifeline. They provide more than just a walk—they offer companionship and care.

As of 2024, there are approximately 10.6 million pet dogs in the UK, with 28% of UK adults owning a dog, according to the PDSA. This number has grown steadily over the years, reflecting the UK's love for dogs. A good few dog parents now rely on professional dog walkers to help ensure their pets get the exercise and care they need, especially in busy urban areas.

At Yappily we know all about the importance of professional dog walking because that’s how we started years ago! With firsthand experience, we understand how much care and dedication goes into making sure dogs are safe, happy, and well looked after.

When choosing a dog walker, it’s important to find someone who uses positive, non-aversive training methods. Avoid walkers who rely on tools like prong collars or harsh methods of control, as these can cause unnecessary stress and harm to your dog. Instead, look for someone who puts your dog’s emotional and physical wellbeing first.

Additionally, ensure that your dog walker transports pets safely and complies with UK regulations for transporting animals, such as using seat belts, crates, or secured cages. Proper transportation is essential to your dog’s safety, especially for trips to and from parks or walking routes.

Here are a few key qualities to consider: Experience: A professional walker should have experience with different breeds and temperaments. References and Reviews: Check reviews or ask for recommendations from fellow dog owners. DBS Check: For added peace of mind, some dog walkers may offer proof of a DBS check. First Aid: It’s also helpful if your dog walker has basic canine first aid training, in case of emergencies. Insurance: Ensure they have the proper insurance for any unforeseen circumstances. Compatibility: It's important that your dog feels comfortable and happy with their walker.

On this day, let's give a big "thank you" to the dog walkers who make a difference in the lives of pets and their owners. If you see one of these local heroes in the park today, don’t forget to say thanks.