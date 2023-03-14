The grounds of Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park will see an influx of different weather conditions over the course of the Cheltenham Festival 2023.

The curtain has been brought down on a huge event in the horse racing calendar that brings hundreds of thousands of spectators to the grounds of Prestbury Park. Cheltenham Festival will be a showcase of 28 races over the course of four days, ending with Friday’s Gold Cup - but will the sun be shining down on the runners and riders?

More than 250,000 horse racing fans have made their way to the Cheltenham Racecourse for the action. The competition, which is often referred to as the Cheltenham Races, started on Tuesday (March 14) and comes to an end on March 17.

Traditionally, horse racing events are synonymous with a formal dress code, but The Jockey Club has confirmed that it is far more relaxed at the Cheltenham Festival 2023. Nevertheless, how spectators dress is dependent on the UK’s very unpredictable weather - so who knows if you need to bring a raincoat or not?

Here is everything you need to know about what weather to expect over the course of Cheltenham Races 2023. The official Met Office weather forecast for the week has been confirmed.

Cheltenham Races 2023 Met Office weather forecast

The weather at Prestbury Park is going to be mixed over the week of Cheltenham Festival 2023 according to the Met Office - Credit: Getty Images

Tuesday, March 14: Light showers to start the day with patchy rainfall expected at 2pm, 5pm and 7pm. Clear skies at night time - highs of 9℃

Wednesday, March 15: Cloudy skies and dry conditions until 4pm when it will rain for the remainder of the day - highs of 7℃

Thursday, March 16: Overcast throughout the day, light rainfall expected around lunchtime between 12pm and 3pm, dry with cloudy skies - highs of 12℃

Friday, March 17: Overcast start to the day changing to rainfall by lunchtime, showers expected between 12am and 6pm, sunny spells - highs of 14℃