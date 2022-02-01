Chinese new year gift ideas from Mariage Frères

By Christine Emelone
Tuesday, 1st February 2022
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 8:01 am

Mariage Frères welcomes the year with a new tea blend

In celebration of Chinese New Year, luxury French tea brand Mariage Frères has added a new blend to its Chinese zodiac collection, Tigre. This is to welcome the Year of the Tiger.  

The sign of the tiger brings warmth and positive energy to those around him. As such, the blend is a bold composition of black tea sprinkled with golden tips. Moreover, the mix contains a magical aroma of cedar, pine needle balm and sunny bergamot.

Tibetan goji berries – the signature ingredient of the Thé Des Signes® range - add a full and energising note to the composition. In addition, the tea draws inspiration from East Asian pagoda towers.

It is presented in a fuchsia tin that features the years of the tiger to come. Furthermore, the tin consists of previous memorable years. In itself, this signifies the act of starting a new era with joy.  

The Year of the Tiger tea is £26 for 100g and can be purchased online for nationwide delivery here: www.mariagefreres.com  