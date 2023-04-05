Chloe Ayling’s kidnapping is set to be dramatised by the BBC

The BBC has announced a brand new factual drama called ‘Kidnapped’, which is based on Chloe Ayling’s personal story about being abducted in 2017. The six-part series recounts the British model’s terrifying six days held captive and her subsequent treatment in the media.

In 2017, Ayling arrived in Milan for a modelling job which turned out to be a fake photoshoot. During the shoot, the model, aged 20 at the time, was abducted by members of The Black Death Group, Lukasz Herba and Michal Herba.

Written by Georgia Lester (Killing Eve, Skins), the series is set to start filming later this year with casting and further details to be announced soon.

Chloe Ayling, said: “I am excited that BBC Studios are telling my story and that the wider world will get to know the truth about what happened to me and learn of the many details that weren’t brought to light originally.

“Georgia Lester and the team have been incredibly supportive in our conversations, and I couldn’t be happier that they are making this series.”

Writer Georgia Lester says: “Every moment that I have spent researching this series and spending time with Chloe, learning about the ordeal she suffered both by the men who abducted her and the people who doubted her, has been shocking and infuriating.