A popular Coronation Street actress who left the soap three years is set to make a return - here’s who and when

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon is set to return to the soap and reprise her role as Bethany Platt just three years after leaving Weatherfield. Fallon featured in the programme for five years before leaving in 2020.

In the show, her character left the soap for a job opportunity in London, and thus called time on her relationship with Daniel Osbourne. Her final scenes were marred with controversy, and Daniel cheated on his dying wife with her.

The star has reportedly been ‘impressed’ with the plan that bosses have laid out for her character. But, don’t expect to see her anytime soon as her first scenes back are said to be airing some time after Christmas.

Bethany Platt has been a fixture on Coronation Street on and off from 2000, when a then-teenage Sarah Platt gave birth. Initially the role was played by Mia Cookson, before twins Amy and Emily Walton took over the role that year, playing the character until 2007.

In her absence, Fallon has appeared in the Audible audio drama Sour Hall alongside Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie. She has also started a family, as she welcomed her son, Sonny Jude with her footballer beau, Ryan Ledson.