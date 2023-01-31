Creamfields South has announced the first phase of acts who will perform at the electronic dance music festival this year - here’s how to get tickets

Creamfields South is back again this year, promising a host of famous names on the line-up. The three-day music event is set to take place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex.

Last year’s line-up saw the likes of Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Carl Cox take to the stage, with some acts set to return for the 2023 festival. So far, this year’s festival highlights include Eric Prydz and Swedish House Mafia.

Creamfields South has announced that a range of tickets are now available, varying in price with payment plans available to spread the cost. But when will Creamfields South 2023 take place and who is on the line up? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Creamfields South 2023 take place?

This year’s Creamfields South festival will take place between Friday May 26, and Sunday May 28, 2023. The festival will return to Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, for its second year, with Creamfields North set to take place in Cheshire in August.

Who is on the Creamfields South line up?

Creamfields South announced its first phase line up on January 26. Acts that have been announced so far include:

Calvin Harris

Eric Prydz

Jamie Jones

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Patrick Topping

Carl Cox

Camelphat

Fatboy Slim

Ben Hemsley

Joel Corry

Chase & Status (DJ set)

Annie Mac

Andy C

Kölsch

Example

MK

Gorgon City

Sonny Fodera

LF System

Nina Kraviz

Sam Divine

Hannah Laing

More acts will be announced in due course.

How to get Creamfields South 2023 tickets

There are a range of tickets to choose from for Creamfields South 2023, including standard and gold. Standard passes give access to the main arena and campsite, while gold passes promise a luxurious experience during the festival, including ‘proper’ toilets and access to the gold campsite.

Friday standard and gold tickets are now sold out, however, there are tickets still available for the full three-days and day passes for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.