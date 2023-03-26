Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with long-term partner Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke. The Harry Potter actor has been in a relationship with the 38-year-old for the last 10 years and now, they are set to become parents together for the first time, according to The Mirror.

A source close to the couple told the publication: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three.

“They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

The couple reportedly met whilst filming Kill Your Darlings in 2013. In the movie, Radcliffe plays poet Allen Ginsberg and Darke features as love interest Gwendolyn.

Radcliffe began his career at the age of 12 when he played the title role in blockbuster movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001. He went on to star in all eight movies, inspired by JK Rowling’s book series.

Recently, Radcliffe starred in the lead role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which was released in 2022. The movie follows the life of Weird Al Yankovic, a comedian who found fame by creating parody songs by contemporary musicians.

In an interview with Newsweek last year, Radcliffe mentioned how he’d like his children to grow up on film sets. He said: "I want my kids - if and when they exist - I would love them to be around film sets."

