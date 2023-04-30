Register
Deliveroo Bank Holiday deals including Asda, Morrisons, Pret and more

Deliveroo have launched some exciting bank holiday deals

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

Deliveroo has announced a range of bank holiday deals including major UK restaurants and supermarkets. The delivery service revealed an extensive list of discounts ready to be used from Monday.

Whether you’re resting on this May bank holiday or taking advantage of the better weather, you can save money on food and drink at participating brands including Asda, Pret and Morrisons. Here’s the full list of Deliveroo discounts available from May bank holiday.

Deliveroo deals available this bank holiday

    • Vietnamese restaurant Pho are offering free delivery when you spend £20 or more
    • Rosa’s Thai are offering free sweetcorn patties (typically priced at £7) when customers spend £25 or more. 
    • Pret have launched a BOGOF (Buy one get one free) deal for bank holiday Monday. Get two for the price of one on the new Iced Drinks range, exclusively available on Deliveroo. Flavours include Applejito (Cloudy apple, mint & lime), Berry Bliss (Blackberry), Feelin Peachy (Peach, pineapple & passionfruit) and Rhuberry Breeze (Rhubarb & Strawberry)
    • Joe & The Juice have a nationwide discount available for all food and drink items on their menu. Save 20% when you spend £20 or more. 

    Deliveroo grocery and supermarket deals this bank holiday 

    Asda, Waitrose, Morrisons, Co-op and Sainsbury’s are offering free delivery on groceries when you spend £30 or more. The offer ends May 31.

    Perfect for bank holiday outings, Morrisons are offering 20% off a range of BBQ sides on Deliveroo. The list includes:

    • Morrisons The Best Charlotte Potato Salad 270g
    • Morrisons The Best Coleslaw 500g
    • Morrisons The Best Goats Cheese & Caramelised Onion Quiche 450g
    • Morrisons The Best Red Pepper & Feta Deli Quiche 400g
