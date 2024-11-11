Demand for EV charging stations skyrockets in Northern Ireland, searches up 400%

Online searches for EV charging stations have boomed in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Newly released internet search data analysed by West Country Electrical Services reveals that searches for EV charging stations in Northern Ireland have soared by an impressive 400% from 2021 to 2023 placing them second in the United Kingdom overall.

Scotland 421%

Northern Ireland 400%

England 395%

Wales 340%

EV charging station on quiet road with car parked behind it.

Scotland recorded the highest increase at 421%, England was third at 395%. Wales, while seeing the smallest growth, still experienced a substantial rise of 340%.

Looking at city-specific data within Northern Ireland, Lisburn saw a remarkable 600% increase in searches for EV charging stations, the highest in the country. Newry followed with a 400% rise, and Belfast came in third with a 357% increase.

Lisburn 600%

Newry 400%

Belfast 357%

Londonderry 350%

Londonderry, at the bottom of the list, still showed a significant rise of 350%.

The demand for EV charging stations, as evidenced by online search volume, exceeds the availability of public charging infrastructure. In 2023, 1,600 searches were recorded based on average monthly figures, while the latest data from Zapmap indicates that only 639 public charge points are currently available in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on the findings, Ed Fuller from West Country Electrical Services - https://www.westcountryelec.com/ who conducted the research said “The sharp increase in searches for EV charging stations, especially in Northern Ireland, reflects the growing demand for infrastructure to support the transition to electric vehicles.

“This research highlights how urgently people are seeking charging solutions. The trend we see in this data emphasizes the need for faster expansion of public charging networks to keep pace with consumer interest and adoption of electric vehicles.”