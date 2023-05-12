Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic

Dog owners have been issued with a warning after an ‘unsafe’ dog food has been taken off the shelves due to a ‘possible presence of plastic’ sparking choking fears. High-end pet food brand Lily’s Kitchen, which sells dog food for £3.70 a tin has had two items recalled.

The Food Standards Agency recalled the product yesterday (May 11) and put out a warning to dog owners. The notice read: “Lily’s Kitchen is recalling a batch of its Fishy Fish Pie and a batch of Chicken and Turkey Casserole because they may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes the products unsafe to eat for your pets and presents a potential choking hazard.”

The two items affected are Lily’s Kitchen Fishy Fish Pie - batch code 1028F and Lily’s Kitchen Chicken & Turkey Casserole - batch code 1032F.

The FSA recalls an item after a ‘food incident’ occurs around the safety or quality of food. This usually results in the item being removed from the supply chain before it has reached consumers or, if the item is already on supermarket shelves, customers are advised to take appropriate action, for example to return or dispose of the unsafe food after purchase.

